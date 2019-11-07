Cards Against Humanity ‘Friends’ Edition

Popular risqué party game Cards Against Humanity has unveiled a new “Friends”-inspired expansion pack, according to People.

Yes, You Can Get a Friends-Themed Cards Against Humanity Expansion Pack — and It’s On Amazon https://t.co/YX0nzk9BwZ — People (@people) October 31, 2019

Titled appropriately enough, The One With All The Cards, the deck features quotes, jokes and references from the ‘90s sitcom.

The new set includes 90 black cards and 144 white cards, as well as blank pages so players can create their own questions and answers.

The game is played when one player asks a question from a black card and all the other players try to answer using their funniest white card.