‘Carpe Diem” Is the New Motto Heading Into 2021 For Most People!

Almost six in 10 adults are planning to make “carpe diem’ their new mantra after the pandemic, according to new research!

The survey asked 2,000 Americans about the impact COVID-19 had on their lives and what lessons they’ve learned and found 68% are planning to emerge from quarantine as new people.

In fact, seven in 10 people polled said they’re planning to live each and every day to the fullest post-COVID-19

Four in 10 respondents also shared they plan to be more confident and express themselves creatively as a part of this small win revolution.

TOP SMALL WINS PURSUING DURING THE PANDEMIC