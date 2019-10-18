Carve A Pineapple Instead Of Pumpkins This Halloween!
It’s a new trend and we’re totally on board. Save a pumpkin- Carve a pineapple! This makes way more sense- like why haven’t we been doing this the entire time!
Tired of the traditional pumpkin jack-o’-lantern, or don’t want to deal with the mess? Try this tropical alternative instead.
What you’re going to need:
A pineapple
A cutting board
Two knives – one large, one small
Pineapple corer
Paper towels
Flameless candle
Now, follow these step-by-step instructions, as demonstrated in the video.
Step 1: Carefully cut the top off the pineapple.
Step 2: Core the pineapple, using the corer.
Step 3: Drain the juice out into a bowl or glass. (Save it for a tropical cocktail or just drink if you want!)
Step 4: Carefully remove the pineapple core at its base, using the small knife.
Step 5: Pat the inside dry with paper towels.
Step 6: Cut two triangles for eyes.
Step 7: Cut the mouth.
Step 8: Light it up by inserting the flameless candle, and put the top back on your pineapple. Voilà! You’re done!