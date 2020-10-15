Listen Live

Celine Dion Is Named The 51st Richest Self-Made Woman!

Talk about girl power!

By Dirt/Divas

An annual list by Forbes ranks women entrepreneurs and executives.   Forbs says that Dion’s net worth is up from $450 million last year to $455 million this year.

 

Most of her money has come from her Vegas residency and she got a boost from her recent Courage World Tour.

 

The Richest women from the music world are Rihanna, who is worth about $600 million.  Madonna is in 4th place with $550 million in her accounts, followed by Beyonce who is said to be worth $440 million. 

 

Taylor Swift is ranked 62nd with an estimated net worth of $365 million. Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez are tied at No. 97 with $150 million each.

 

