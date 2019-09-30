Celine Dion’s Crew Member Reportedly Electrocuted.

Page Six is reporting that a crew member for Celine’s “Courage” Tour was electrocuted in Montreal.

The accident happened on Tuesday at the Bell Centre while the man was climbing 50 feet above her stage! According to sources, the crew member was thrown off the rigging, dislocating his shoulder-but thanks to his safety harness is expected to be ok.

The shock was not as bad as it could have been and the man is out of hospital and recovering. The incident has rattled the staff and Celine who already had to postpone shows last week due to her throat infection.

Celine is expected to resume her tour Friday, October 4th.