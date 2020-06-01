Listen Live

Champagne Sales Are Down!

There’s nothing to celebrate

By Kool Mornings

The closures of bars and restaurants- the fact that people are not allowed to have parties, has caused the champagne industry’s bubbles to go flat.

Cancelled weddings, bar mitzvahs, sporting events are just a few major events that the champagne world relies on…

While other booze sales are up, global champagne sales are expected to fall by a third-that’s equivalent to 100 million bottles for 2020.

Lost revenue could total over $1.9 billion this year.

