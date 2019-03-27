Charges against Jussie Smollett have been dropped by Cook County Attorney Kim Foxx… Chicago Mayor and Police officials slammed the decision regarding the Empire actor who had 16 charges against him up until yesterday!

Jussie had claimed he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack on the streets of Chicago in January but his story quickly unravelled.

But then it came out that Jussie had allegedly paid two brothers US$3,500 to stage the “racist” and “homophobic”attach! It’s reported that Smollett planned the attach as a way to get attention and perhaps more money from his show.

Jussie Smollett could still face Federal charges for allegedly messing with the mail- sending himself that hate mail to the studio where he works…