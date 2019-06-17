Chris Cornell’s Widow And Ex-Wife Are Fighting Over His Estate.

At the time of his passing, Chris was worth about $26.9 million Canadian so the question is, who gets it?

Vicky Cornell filed a petition to become the sole beneficiaries of Chris’ last will and testament, however Chris’s first wife, Susan Silver and their daughter Lillian also feel that they should receive a cut of his fortune.

According to the first wife, she is owed child support and is also asking for a percentage of Chris’ royalties…Vicky wants Susan’s claim dismissed. Vicky has two children with the late Audioslave frontman.