Chris Evans Accidentally Posts A NSFW Picture!
Captain America Indeed!
Chris Evans leaking Chris Evans Nudes is the highlight of my day!
Chris took to Instagram over the weekend to share a story of a screen recording from his iPhone, but when the video ended, it showed the phone’s camera roll!
The pictures included several of Chris, along with a dark photo of….well you know!
Chris has not confirmed if the pic was of his little Chris, however, co-star Mark Ruffalo took to Twitter to try and make his friend feel better!
“@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself,” he wrote, quipping, “See… silver lining.”
.@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining.
— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 13, 2020