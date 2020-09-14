Listen Live

Chris Evans Accidentally Posts A NSFW Picture!

Captain America Indeed!

By Dirt/Divas

Chris Evans leaking Chris Evans Nudes is the highlight of my day!

 

Chris took to Instagram over the weekend to share a story of a screen recording from his iPhone, but when the video ended, it showed the phone’s camera roll!

 

The pictures included several of Chris, along with a dark photo of….well you know!

 

Chris has not confirmed if the pic was of his little Chris, however, co-star Mark Ruffalo took to Twitter to try and make his friend feel better!

 

“@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself,” he wrote, quipping, “See… silver lining.”

 

