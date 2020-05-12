Listen Live

CORONAVIRUS IS MAKING A LOT OF MEN GET OVER THEIR FEAR OF COMMITMENT

Has the pandemic changed your mind about relationships?

By Kool Relationships

There’s nothing quite like a global pandemic to make some people say, “Hey, maybe it would be nice to be in a relationship.”

 

According to a new survey by dating app, Plenty of Fish, 40% of men say the pandemic has made them want to finally start taking dating more seriously.  

 

That’s right:  Apparently coronavirus is a CURE for a fear of commitment.

 

The survey also found that 61% of single people think it’s possible to start a romantic relationship during this time without getting together face-to-face.

 

And eight out of 10 say they won’t date someone who isn’t taking social distancing seriously.

 

One more result from the survey:  Almost one-third of single people have spoken with their ex since the pandemic started.

