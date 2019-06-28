Could There Be A Full House Prequel?

The fifth and final season of Fuller House is approaching and uncle Jesse isn’t ready to leave his Full House!

When sitting down with E News, last week he said;

“I don’t think it’s done.” “I think there’s a play that we go backward, like what happened before?”

The original show follows Danny Tanner (Bob Sager) a widow with three little girls. His brother-in-law Jesse (John Stamos) and best friend, Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier) moved in to help him raise his daughters.

Stamos says it may be cool to explore Jesse and Joey’s lives before they came into the Full House.

The original Full House began in 1987 followed by Netflix’s Fuller House.