COVID OUTBREAK AT FOX NEWS

Anyone watching Fox News for the next few days will notice something different. According to reports, at least 4 Fox News hosts have been exposed to COVID, including anchor Brett Baier.

Several Fox News anchors have reportedly been told to quarantine after a passenger on a private plane they were on tested positive for coronavirus.

Network president Jay Wallace, “The Story” anchor Martha MacCallum, and Dana Perino and Juan Williams, two hosts of “The Five,” were also told to quarantine, according to the New York Times.

Some anchors and hosts will broadcast from their homes remotely for the time being.