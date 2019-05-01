Crocs With Fanny Packs! Who Wants A Pair!

There are now crocs with built-in fanny packs…

Two ugly’s don’t make a pretty!

A company called Beams teamed up with Crocs to make a special edition with miniature fanny packs attached to the heels. They come in green and purple and cost $53.

Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should😂😂 https://t.co/05c4kS1b9E — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) April 29, 2019

Now sadly this isn’t the first time the Croc has upped the ugly with their crocs… Remember a couple of years ago when crocs added platforms to their sandal?