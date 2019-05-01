Crocs With Fanny Packs! Who Wants A Pair!
Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should!
There are now crocs with built-in fanny packs…
Two ugly’s don’t make a pretty!
A company called Beams teamed up with Crocs to make a special edition with miniature fanny packs attached to the heels. They come in green and purple and cost $53.
Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should😂😂 https://t.co/05c4kS1b9E
— FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) April 29, 2019
Now sadly this isn’t the first time the Croc has upped the ugly with their crocs… Remember a couple of years ago when crocs added platforms to their sandal?
Fashion house @Balenciaga just elevated Crocs to new heights. Here’s a first look at the shoe they sent down the runway today in Paris. pic.twitter.com/JQzVtG6cbT
— Crocs Shoes (@Crocs) October 1, 2017