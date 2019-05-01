Listen Live

Crocs With Fanny Packs! Who Wants A Pair!

Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should!

By Kool Style

There are now crocs with built-in fanny packs…

Two ugly’s don’t make a pretty!

A company called Beams teamed up with Crocs to make a special edition with miniature fanny packs attached to the heels.  They come in green and purple and cost $53.

Now sadly this isn’t the first time the Croc has upped the ugly with their crocs… Remember a couple of years ago when crocs added platforms to their sandal?

