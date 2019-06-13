Cuba Gooding Jr. is going to turn himself into police today after a woman accused him of groping her at a Manhattan bar over the weekend.

According to NBC News, Cuba is going to represent himself to the NYPD’s sex crimes unit.

The woman says Cuba touched her breasts at the bar, but Cuba is denied that this happened. Cuba says he walked into the bar took pictures with some people, chatted a bit and left.

It’s been a while since Cuba Gooding Jr. has been in the spotlight for any reason (not that this is a good one)

Gooding won the Academy Award for best supporting actor in 1997 for his portrayal of an athlete in the film “Jerry Maguire.” In 2016, he was nominated for an Emmy for playing O.J. Simpson in the miniseries “The People v. O.J. Simpson.”