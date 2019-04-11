Dale & Charlie’s Simplified Description Of A Black Hole!

Dale & Charlie’s Description of a Black Hole -Simplified!

The Facts:

Black holes occur when a star collapse under its own weight…

Gravity becomes so strong that even light can’t escape it…

The boundary of a black hole is called an Event Horizon

And the closer you are to it, the more you get stretch out

The event horizon is affected by Hawkin Radiation- basically burning you up into ashes

Space and time changes inside a black hole- so no one know what would really happen to you inside the black hole

In theory- you can fly through space and travel through time, but you can never get out…because no one can return to the past

You would eventually die from dehydration or from lack of oxygen!

-You’re welcome!

It was a pretty exciting day (April 10th) as an international team of researchers that includes an Ontario scientist unveiled the first captured image of a black hole.

The first ever images of a black hole were released to the world yesterday causing a lot of people to totally geek out. Researchers say their findings help offer further support of Einstein’s Theory of Relativity, first announced in 1915.

NASA says a black hole is a region in space where the pulling force of gravity is so strong that light is not able to escape and that some black holes are a result of dying stars. Here’s the press conference!