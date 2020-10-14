‘Days of Our Lives’ stops filming for 2 weeks after positive COVID test

“Days of Our Lives” has halted production of its 56th season after an individual on the production team has tested positive for coronavirus.

The series’ taping is set to resume on Oct. 26, with the current schedule of episodes set to air on NBC unaffected.

The staff member who tested positive is currently in isolation. The positive result appeared as part of the show’s routine but strict testing protocol.

Like many shows, the series suspended production in March due to the pandemic.