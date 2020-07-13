Details On Stage 3 Of Ontario Reopening Expected Today

Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce details on stage 3 reopening in Ontario this afternoon.

While large public gatherings, such as concerts and sporting events will continue to be restricted for “the foreseeable future,” many other businesses will be allowed to reopen, slowly.

Stage 3 could involve the reopening of businesses like movie theatres, gyms, fitness studios, casinos, amusement parks, indoor dining, and bars.

Ontario is doing well containing this virus with 27 of the 34 public health units reporting 5 or fewer cases…18 reporting no new cases at all!