Divorce Court Is Very Busy This Holiday Season!

Merry Christmas!

By Kool Mornings

The breakup biz is booming!

 

Usually, a spike in divorce is seen after the holidays, but not this year!

 

Courts have logged a record number of divorce filings recently thanks to this pandemic.

 

In July, a survey by Legal Templates found that the sales of divorce agreement paperwork are up by 34% year-over-year.

 

According to a search engine, SEM Rush, they are reporting that “filing for divorce” searches shot up by over 95% for the same period.

 

While many traditionally wait until January to file to prevent ruining the holidays, this year it appears couples are too fed up to care. 

