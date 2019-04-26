Don’t Worry “Friends” And “The Office” Are Not Leaving Netflix, For Now!

There was some speculation that a couple major shows were leaving Netflix at the end of the Month! In particular Friends and The Office.

These shows are owned by NBC and they are launching their own streaming service, so clearly they want them back from Netflix.

Netflix fought to keep the shows on their platform as the steaming service has the rights to them through 2021!

Fans of the shows went nuts on social with the idea of them not being available whenever! Netflix took to Twitter to let us know that everything is staying put- for now!