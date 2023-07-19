Doritos’ New Cheese and Pickle Flavoured Snackers Has Us Divided!

Doritos are a classic, and everyone has their preferences when it comes to flavour – from Cool Original to Tangy Cheese to Chilli Heatwave, there’s something for everyone.

As the years go by, the brand experiment with various flavours to see how people take to them (for instance, who knew that Loaded Pepperoni Pizza would go down so well?)

But what do you make of Cheese and Pickle flavour?

Drop your Doritos name below👇 pic.twitter.com/89NtEyhVX1 — Doritos (@Doritos) June 7, 2023

Cheese and pickle sandwiches are an extremely British delicacy, and it’s a popular filling for a reason, so why wouldn’t it work as a Doritos flavour?