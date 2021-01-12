Dr. Anthony Fauci Says Concerts Could Be Back In Fall

The top infectious disease expert in the U.S. said Saturday he is confident music fans will be able to attend indoor concerts again “some time in the fall of 2021.”

Fauci says that we’ll all still need to wear masks.

The rollout of vaccines is behind schedule in both the U.S. and Canada but Fauci said promoters, artists and fans need to stay positive. Fauci says that 70% to 85% of the population will need to be vaccinated before concerts can safely resume.

Fauci stressed the importance of venues and theaters ensuring that they have good ventilation systems and proper air filters so that they can start getting back to hosting events and screenings at full capacity. He referenced a German study from last summer that concluded there was a low chance of spreading COVID-19 if venues have proper ventilation and health protocols in place.

“Performers will be performing, audiences will be enjoying it,” he said. “It will happen.”