Drake made a heck of a homecoming when he performed in Toronto on the weekend.

The 36-year-old rapper has been known to be generous with fans at his shows, and it was no different for people in his hometown.

He spotted a fan with a sign saying, “I just found out I have MS.”

Drake offered to connect her with his good friend Noah “40” Shebib, who also struggled with MS, and offered to pay for her medical treatment.

“I’m going to pay whatever it takes to get you the best help in the world, I promise you that. You got my word. And you can come back tomorrow night.”

The hometown certified lover boy didn’t stop there; he offered to pay tuition for seven people and gave away a $10 thousand shopping spree to Yorkdale Mall.

feature image from Associated Press Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/ap file