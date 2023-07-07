Drake Is The Latest Artist To Have Something Tossed At Him On Stage

Drake once sang, “Call me on my cellphone,” but never once did he say to fling one at him while he was on stage performing. But that’s what happened on Wednesday night while he was on stage…

was performing at the United Center in the Windy City on his “It’s All A Blur Tour” when a cellphone was flung onto the stage, seemingly hitting Drake in the arm, footage posted to social media by a concertgoer showed.

A fan threw their phone at Drake during his Chicago show last night. pic.twitter.com/glJ5rIGQS7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 6, 2023

It’s the latest instance following a slew of other artists who’ve been the target of concertgoers throwing items on stage, including Pink, Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini and Ava Max.

The increased vulnerability that performers are facing in recent weeks has sparked an outcry from other artists like singers Adele and Charlie Puth.

During a recent concert in Las Vegas as part of her residency at Ceasar’s Palace Hotel & Casino, Adele joked, “I f**king dare you, dare you to throw something at me” after she asked if they had noticed that people appear to be “forgetting f**king show etiquette at the moment.”

“Stop throwing things at the artist!” Adele added.