Dwayne Johnson Returns To WWE This Weekend!
Can you smell what the Rock is cooking?
Dwayne The Rock Johnson will appear of Smackdown! Live this Friday (October 4th) as one of the WWE legends. Johnson took to social to share the news;
“FINALLY…I come back home to my @WWE universe,” Johnson tweeted. “This FRIDAY NIGHT, I’ll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN! LIVE on @FOXTV. There’s no greater title than #thepeopleschamp. And there’s no place like home.”
There will be other hall of famers appearing on the Fox premier of Smackdown including Ric Flair and The Undertaker!
Johnson has made a few reappearances to wrestling over the last decade, one of the most notably being in Wrestlemania 2013 when he shared the stage with John Cena.
This is a one nighter for the Rock as he recently announced that he’d be giving up wrestling for good on Live with Kelly & Ryan.
WWE Smackdown premieres on Fox on Friday with a blue carpet special at 7.30pm ET and then the main show at 8pm ET.
