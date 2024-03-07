Eating Carbs Is Making You Ugly!

New research out of France reveals that the opposite finds a person’s face less attractive after they’ve eaten a plate of carbohydrates…

The research included 104 heterosexual men and women to test their thesis — over breakfast.

Some participants dined on a high-carb menu, while others were offered a low-glycemic alternative. (KETO)

Two hours after the meal, photos of the subjects were taken and handed out, with volunteers asked to rate each other’s curb appeal.

Those who ate the carbs — men and women — were given lower facial attractiveness scores across the board.

Those who wrote in their survey that they typically eat high-carb breakfasts and snacks also tanked in the ratings.