Ed Sheeran Confirms That He Is Married To Cherry Seaborn!

Sheeran confirmed that he did marry his childhood friend, Cherry in a new interview.

Sheeran said the two had tied the knot while discussing the lyrics of his new song with Eminem and 50 Cent, “Remember My Name,” in which he calls Seaborn his “wife.”

“It was actually before me and Cherry got married, and I knew that we’d be married by the point that the song came out,” Sheeran said. “Someone’s gonna hear that and be like, ‘Oh, they’re married!’ I didn’t know how that would be construed, but obviously it’s already come out.”

The two had known each since they were kids and didn’t start dating until Ed invited Cherry to Taylor Swift’s 4th of July party in 2015. The couple announced their engagement in January of 2018!