THE ULTIMATE SEXY TIME PLAYLIST

A “pelvic healthcare company” called Kegel 8 wanted to create the ultimate sex playlist or, as they called it, a FOREPLAYLIST.

So they did some digging on Spotify to find the most popular songs in people’s sex-related playlists.

They looked at lists containing several keywords, including “sex,” “date night,” “baby-making,” “make love,” and even “Netflix and chill.”

Here are the 10 most popular songs across all those lists:

1. “Neighbors Know My Name,” Trey Songz

2. “Slow Motion,” Trey Songz

3. “All the Time,” Jeremih

4. “Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey),” The Weeknd

5. “Often,” The Weeknd

6. “Don’t,” Bryson Tiller

7. “Pony,” Ginuwine

8. “Birthday Sex,” Jeremih

9. “Wicked Games,” The Weeknd

10. “Exchange,” Bryson Tiller

If these songs don’t do it for you- Here’s another list

FUN FACT:

The study suggests that the average song listened to during sex is a pop song that lasts around 232 seconds, which is just under four minutes.

The most listened-to ARTIST when sexy time comes around is The Weeknd. He’s followed by Trey Songz, Jeremih, Ed Sheeran, Ginuwine, Usher, and Chris Brown.