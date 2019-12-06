Eddie Murphy Admits He Wouldn’t Have Been In 48Hours If It Weren’t For This!

Murphy told WENN that the movie that gave him his big break wouldn’t have happened if his ex-agent wasn’t sleeping with the director.

Eddie says that the movie was originally intended to cast Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor, but a series of changes led Murphy and Nick Nolte to getting the leads…

He told the publication;

“It went through all the changes and wound up being offered to me,” he explains. “My agent, Hildy Gottlieb, who’s married to the director Walter Hill, were boyfriend and girlfriend then and she said, ‘Why don’t you check out my client?’

“Basically, my agent was sleeping with the director! And that’s how I got my SAG (Screen Actors Guild) card!”