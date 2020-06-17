Listen Live

Elmvale Jungle Zoo is OPEN By Reservation Only

You must book your visit online

By Darryl on the Drive

The Elmvale Jungle Zoo has now been open for a week with new protocols in place for a visitors.

  • You can make reservations online or by calling the Office

  • Kids aged 3-12 years – $12.95
  • Children 2 & under are free
  • Adults – $19.95

Also, the Elmvale Jungle Zoo is now a one-direction only zoo. The path which brings you to the Giraffes, will continue and take you around and out by the goats area.

One of the star attractions of the zoo this year will be baby Diego. A new giraffe who was born on New Year’s Day, just 6 months ago.

