Eugenie Bouchard Is Getting A Rom-Com!

The story will be based on a date that was set up after Bouchard claimed on Twitter that the Atlanta Falcons were going to beat the New England Patriots in the 2017 Super Bowl. Goehrke, a Patriots fan, responded by asking if she would agree to go on a date if the Patriots won, and Bouchard agreed.

I knew Atlanta would win btw — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 6, 2017

Eugenie agreed and ultimately the Patriots won in OT 34-28…

Lesson learned. Never bet against Tom Brady 😇 — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 6, 2017

The two met at a Brooklyn Nets basketball game and hit it off… The two met a few more times during the year and even went to the Super Bowl together when the Patriots lost to the Eagles…

Just met my ‘Super Bowl Twitter Date’ John 😊 On our way to the @BrooklynNets game! @punslayintwoods pic.twitter.com/DHRgY46smd — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 16, 2017

Fox 2000 studio picked up a pitch and is running with it…Bouchard will get an executive producer credit for the film…