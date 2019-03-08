Listen Live

Eugenie Bouchard Is Getting A Rom-Com!

Eugenie Bouchard is getting a rom-com based on her Twitter Super Bowl date

The story will be based on a date that was set up after Bouchard claimed on Twitter that the Atlanta Falcons were going to beat the New England Patriots in the 2017 Super Bowl. Goehrke, a Patriots fan, responded by asking if she would agree to go on a date if the Patriots won, and Bouchard agreed.

Eugenie agreed and ultimately the Patriots won in OT 34-28…

The two met at a Brooklyn Nets basketball game and hit it off… The two met a few more times during the year and even went to the Super Bowl together when the Patriots lost to the Eagles…

Fox 2000 studio picked up a pitch and is running with it…Bouchard will get an executive producer credit for the film…

