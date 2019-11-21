Fast And The Furious May Bring Back Paul Walker

Paul Walker who played the character Brian O’Connor died back in 2013 in a horrific crash. Paul Walker, along with Vin Diesel starred in the franchise movies until Furious 7 in 2015.

If Entertainment reporter Daniel Richtman is right, Paul Walker’s character could return to the Furious Franchise in 2020.

No word yet on whether another actor will play O’Conner or old archive footage will be used. Fast & Furious 9, starring Vin Diesel and John Cena, debuts in cinemas 22 May 2020.