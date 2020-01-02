Fifty Shades Of Grey Was The Best Selling Book Of This Past Decade!

The top selling books of the past decade got a boost in sales when they were adapted into movies!

Fifty Shades of Grey by author E. L. James sold 15.2 million copies after its release in 2011 making it the best-selling book of this past decade, according to NPD Bookscan.

Not only did E.L. James take top spot, but also number 2 and 3 with the other two novels in the mommy porn series. “Fifty Shades Darker” sold 10.4 copies and “Fifty Shades Freed” sold 9.3 million books. By the end of the decade the Fifty Shades series would sell over 100,00 million copies, thanks in part to the movies…

The number four best selling book of the past decade was Suzanne Collins’ “The hunger Games” which went on to sell 65 million copies since its release in 2008.

The novel was part of a trilogy that included “Catching Fire” and “Mockingjay,” spawning four movie versions between 2012 and 2015.

Rounding out the top five was Kathryn Stockett’s “The Help.”