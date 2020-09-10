FIVE GOOD CHANGES CAUSED BY THE PANDEMIC THAT MIGHT BE PERMANENT

While this year has been arguably the worse ever, perhaps there is some good that’s come out of this pandemic.

1. More work-from-home jobs. COVID forced companies to figure out how to handle remote workers. So there’s a good chance you’ll see a lot more of those jobs out there, long after the pandemic ends.

2. Watching new movies at home. Theatres won’t go away. But movies might hit on-demand earlier. And releasing them in theatres and on-demand at the same time might happen more.

3. Having groceries delivered. It’s a lot more popular now than it was pre-COVID. And grocery stores have worked out how to get it done. Alcohol delivery has also boomed.

4. Telehealth and teletherapy. The system has gotten more efficient and it’s easier to get a hold of a nurse or doctor when you need to.

5. More outdoor dining options. Restaurants have had to invest in ways to serve people outside. And a lot of those outdoor areas will stay.