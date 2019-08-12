Listen Live

Food That People Will Eat Off The Floor!

Five second rule!

By Kool Mornings

Buzzfeed ran a survey asking people which foods they will and won’t eat after they drop them on the floor.

Here are some of the highlights.

1.  A cookie . . . 95% will eat it if they drop it on the floor.

2.  A Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup . . . 77% will eat it if they drop it.

3.  French fries . . . 74% will eat it.

4.  A piece of pizza . . . 49% will eat it.

5.  A piece of a sushi roll . . . 27% will eat it.

6.  Spaghetti and meatballs . . . 6% will eat it.

7.  Bread covered in jelly, landing jelly side down . . . 5% will eat it.

8.  An ice cream cone, with the ice cream touching the ground . . . 4% will eat it.

Related posts

What Would You Say To Your Five-Year-Old Self?

If You Want A Better Sleep, Try Being More Optimistic!

There’s A ‘Friends” LEGO Set Coming!