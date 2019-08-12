Food That People Will Eat Off The Floor!
Five second rule!
Buzzfeed ran a survey asking people which foods they will and won’t eat after they drop them on the floor.
Here are some of the highlights.
1. A cookie . . . 95% will eat it if they drop it on the floor.
2. A Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup . . . 77% will eat it if they drop it.
3. French fries . . . 74% will eat it.
4. A piece of pizza . . . 49% will eat it.
5. A piece of a sushi roll . . . 27% will eat it.
6. Spaghetti and meatballs . . . 6% will eat it.
7. Bread covered in jelly, landing jelly side down . . . 5% will eat it.
8. An ice cream cone, with the ice cream touching the ground . . . 4% will eat it.