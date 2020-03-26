Listen Live

Forced To Use Novelty Toilet Paper!

James Gunn, Director of Guardians of the Galaxy and Suicide Squad says he’s run so […]

By Dirt/Divas

James Gunn, Director of Guardians of the Galaxy and Suicide Squad says he’s run so low on toilet paper that he is now forced to wipe tush with novelty roll TP…

 

The novelty TP features the face of actor Michael Roooker!

 

Gunn says the TP is still out of stock everywhere so he’s had to use the TP that he had customized as a prank for his pal and Guardian actor…

 

Gunn tweeted a photo of Rooker’s face on the roll Wednesday.

 

