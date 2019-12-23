FOUR WEIRD THINGS THAT CAN MAKE SOMEONE FALL FOR YOU
Science says this will work!
If you want to up your chances in the dating scene, here are four weird science-backed things you can do to make someone fall for you . . .
1.Get coffee together.
A first date at Starbucks might not be a bad idea. A study at Yale found that when people hold a warm drink, they’re more likely to say the person they’re talking to has a warm personality.
2. Get a dog.
A study at the University of Michigan found women are more likely to want a long-term relationship if a guy has a dog. It might show they can handle commitment. Or dog owners just come across as happier and more relaxed.
3. Learn an instrument.
It might not even matter if you’re any good. A study in France found women were more likely to give a guy their number if he was just HOLDING a guitar case. He didn’t even have to play the guitar.
4. Care about the environment.
Other things that might cause someone to fall in love with you are:
If you smell right, staring into each other’s eyes for two minutes, if you get botox, and wear the colour red.