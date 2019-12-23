FOUR WEIRD THINGS THAT CAN MAKE SOMEONE FALL FOR YOU

If you want to up your chances in the dating scene, here are four weird science-backed things you can do to make someone fall for you . . .

1.Get coffee together.

A first date at Starbucks might not be a bad idea. A study at Yale found that when people hold a warm drink, they’re more likely to say the person they’re talking to has a warm personality.

2. Get a dog.



A study at the University of Michigan found women are more likely to want a long-term relationship if a guy has a dog. It might show they can handle commitment. Or dog owners just come across as happier and more relaxed.

3. Learn an instrument.

It might not even matter if you’re any good. A study in France found women were more likely to give a guy their number if he was just HOLDING a guitar case. He didn’t even have to play the guitar.

4. Care about the environment.

Other things that might cause someone to fall in love with you are:

If you smell right, staring into each other’s eyes for two minutes, if you get botox, and wear the colour red.

