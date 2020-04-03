FREE HBO to Stream Shows Like ‘The Sopranos’ and Other Popular Shows Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

HBO has announced that starting Friday April 3rd more than 500 hours of programming, including full seasons of some of their most popular shows, will be made available to stream for free, via HBO Go & HBO Now.

Some of the programs being offered include full seasons of “The Sopranos,” “Veep,” “The Wire” and “Succession.”

No Game of Thrones however…

Shows Include:

Among what will be streamable are the following original series:

“Ballers” (5 Seasons)

“Barry” (2 Seasons)

“Silicon Valley” (6 Seasons)

“Six Feet Under” (5 Seasons)

“The Sopranos” (7 Seasons)

“Succession” (2 Seasons)

“True Blood” (7 Seasons)

“Veep” (7 Seasons)

“The Wire” (5 Seasons)

The following docuseries & documentaries:

“The Apollo”

“The Case Against Adnan Syed”

“Elvis Presley: The Searcher”

“I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter”

“The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley”

“Jane Fonda in Five Acts”

“McMillion$”

“True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality”

“United Skates”

“We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest”

The following Warner Bros. movies:

“Arthur”

“Arthur 2: On the Rocks”

“Blinded By the Light”

“The Bridges of Madison County”

“Crazy, Stupid, Love”

“Empire of the Sun”

“Forget Paris”

“Happy Feet Two”

“Isn’t It Romantic?”

“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

“Midnight Special”

“My Dog Skip”

“Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase”

“Pan”

“Pokémon Detective Pikachu”

“Red Riding Hood”

“Smallfoot”

“Storks”

“Sucker Punch”

“Unknown”

No subscription will be required. Viewers can stream the content by downloading the HBO Go and HBO Now apps or going to their respective websites.