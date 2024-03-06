FUN FACTS ABOUT THE CREATION OF MCDONALD’S CHICKEN NUGGETS

Did you know it wasn’t originally supposed to be chicken in the McNugget? Do you remember the original four dipping sauces?

They Were Supposed To Be Onion Nuggets

According to McNugget lore, the fast food chain wasn’t even working with chicken when one of its most famous menu items was created in the 1970s. McDonald’s says the team was working on creating Onion Nuggets when a “passing conversation” in 1979 led to the suggestion of instead trying chicken.

It Took Several More Years For The MC Nugget’s Debut

The idea to use chicken instead of onions came about in 1979. It wasn’t exactly a quick turnaround from concept to actual menu item. McDonald’s needed time to consult with the same team that came up with the filet-o-fish sandwich, perfect the recipe and prep the restaurants. The Chicken McNugget finally made its debut in 1983.

McNuggets Come In Four Different Shapes

If you ever thought “Hey, my McNugget looks like a boot,” you’re not wrong. McDonald’s openly admits there are “four distinct shapes” to their McNuggets. The next time you open a box, look for a boot, bone/bow tie, bell or a ball.

McNuggets Quickly Spread Across The World

It only took a year for Chicken McNuggets to go international. The menu item was added in Canada, Japan, France and Germany in 1984. England got its first taste of McNuggets in 1985. Poland was later added as a McNugget country in 1997.

The McNugget Amounts Have Changed Through The Years

Roll up to the menu at a McDonald’s drive-thru today, and you’ll find 4-, 6-, 10- and 20-piece Chicken McNugget options. The options were a little different in 1983 when you could either get 6, 9 or 20 McNuggets. The chain has also had promotions when it offered a huge 50-piece meal.

It Wasn’t Always White Meat

When you bite into a Chicken McNugget today, you’re only going to see white meat. That wasn’t always the case. McDonald’s didn’t make the switch to strictly using white chicken meat until 2003 when its “recipe was tweaked.”