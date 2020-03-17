Game Of Thrones Star Kristofer Hivju Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus
He's survived the White Walkers!
Kristofer is famous for his role as Tormund Giantsbane on GoT and announced Monday that he has quarantined himself at home.
“Greetings from Norway!” he wrote. “Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Coronavirus. My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold. (sic).”
Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country’s Center for Disease Control’s website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency
His message also encourages people to stay away from each other for now and to follow guidelines set out by the World Health Organization.
Kristofer’s new show The Witcher was shut down in the U.K. due to coronavirus fears. Hivju joins Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Olga Kurylenko on the growing list of celebrities who have tested positive for coronavirus.