Game Of Thrones Star Kristofer Hivju Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Kristofer is famous for his role as Tormund Giantsbane on GoT and announced Monday that he has quarantined himself at home.

“Greetings from Norway!” he wrote. “Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Coronavirus. My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold. (sic).”

His message also encourages people to stay away from each other for now and to follow guidelines set out by the World Health Organization.

Kristofer’s new show The Witcher was shut down in the U.K. due to coronavirus fears. Hivju joins Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Olga Kurylenko on the growing list of celebrities who have tested positive for coronavirus.