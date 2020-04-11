Get Paid To Watch Disney+ While You’re Self Isolating!

reviews.org is offering this reality to 10 lucky Disney fans!The website announced it’s updating its “Disney+ dream job” to help people in need of extra cash and entertainment during social distancing.

The announcement reads in part;

“The world feels like a wild place right now, so we at Reviews.org want to make yours a little better.” “That’s why we’ve re-opened our Disney+ Dream Job with a few modifications.”

Here’s the deal, the 10 lucky people will receive $200 and a year-long Disney + subscription to carry out five simple tasks.

They are as follows:

Relax.

2. Take your mind off what’s going on outside for a few hours.

3. Fill out the winner’s survey.

4. Watch a Disney movie.

5. Spend your $200 on whatever you want

Fans can enter by sending an email to giveaways@reviews.org with the words “Dream Job” in the email subject line, and their name and favourite Disney movie in the email message.

Applicants must be 18 years or older and a U.S. resident. Sorry Canadians… But we can still dream!