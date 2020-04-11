Listen Live

Get Paid To Watch Disney+ While You’re Self Isolating!

Getting paid to watch TV is not just a dream job anymore, it’s an actual gig!

By Kool Mornings

reviews.org is offering this reality to 10 lucky Disney fans!The website announced it’s updating its “Disney+ dream job” to help people in need of extra cash and entertainment during social distancing.

 

The announcement reads in part; 

“The world feels like a wild place right now, so we at Reviews.org want to make yours a little better.”  “That’s why we’ve re-opened our Disney+ Dream Job with a few modifications.”

Here’s the deal, the 10 lucky people will receive $200 and a year-long Disney + subscription to carry out five simple tasks.

 

They are as follows:

  1. Relax.
    2. Take your mind off what’s going on outside for a few hours.
    3. Fill out the winner’s survey.
    4. Watch a Disney movie.
    5. Spend your $200 on whatever you want

Fans can enter by sending an email to giveaways@reviews.org with the words “Dream Job” in the email subject line, and their name and favourite Disney movie in the email message.

Applicants must be 18 years or older and a U.S. resident.  Sorry Canadians… But we can still dream! 

