Fall Out Boy Are Getting Ready to Release Another Greatest Hits Album titled Greatest Hits: Believers New Die- Volume Two. It will be available November 15th.

On this album which include “Dear Future Self (Hands up) featuring Wyclef Jean. and if that’s not enough!

Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy Announce the “Hella Mega” stadium tour!

Fall Out Boy aren’t the only one’s releasing music. The three bands decided to join forces to promote their music collectively! The tour kicks off in Paris France next June 2020 and will then travel through North America!

Green Days new album called “Father Of All” is only 26 minutes long and will arrive in February! The band hasn’t toured since 2017 and are ready to hit the road!

Weezer has a new track that is very Van Halen!!!