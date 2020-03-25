Greene Family Lights Are Back On
Drive by 4 Berkar St. in Angus from 7pm and 9pm
Greene Family Lights has been the brightest house in all of Angus for many years now during Christmas.
- 4 Houses
- Roof top jumbotron
- 850,000+ LED lights
- The entire show is synchronized to music
The Christmas displays are put away for the season but there are still A LOT of lights up on the house.
Greg Greene is flipping the switch back on to add some positive light at night and the timing couldn’t be better.
Take a peak (below) at Greene Family Lights display that families can enjoy located at 4 Berkar St. in Angus from 7pm – 9pm.