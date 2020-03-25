Listen Live

Greene Family Lights Are Back On

Drive by 4 Berkar St. in Angus from 7pm and 9pm

By Darryl on the Drive

Greene Family Lights has been the brightest house in all of Angus for many years now during Christmas.

  • 4 Houses
  • Roof top jumbotron
  • 850,000+ LED lights
  • The entire show is synchronized to music

The Christmas displays are put away for the season but there are still A LOT of lights up on the house.

Greg Greene is flipping the switch back on to add some positive light at night and the timing couldn’t be better.

Take a peak (below) at Greene Family Lights display that families can enjoy located at 4 Berkar St. in Angus from 7pm – 9pm.

A little reminder that we’re all in this together and the positive light is shining bright!

