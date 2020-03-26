Kylie Jenner Donates $1 Million for Coronavirus Relief

The cash will go toward buying respirator masks and other protective gear to aid first responders and hospital workers who are on the frontlines treating COVID-19 patients.

Kylie’s doctor, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, revealed the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude. I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true. One of my patients, a beautiful Living Angel just donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes,” Dr. Aliabadi wrote.

The donation comes after the Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams asked for her help to get the word out to young people on the seriousness of the pandemic.

Kylie urged her more than 166 million followers to not go outside and elaborated that millennials are susceptible to the virus.

“Please stay inside. Practice social distancing, self-quarantine. If you live with your parents, you don’t want to go home and get your parents sick. You might have it and not even know and be infecting other people. It’s serious and the only way that we’re gonna slow this down is if we do this because there is not a cure right now, “ she said in a video. “Nobody is immune to this, millennials are not immune to this.”

Other celebrities who have made huge donations for coronavirus relief efforts include Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bethenny Frankel.