‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Will Address Coronavirus Pandemic in Upcoming Season

Executive producer Krista Vernoff revealed during an interview that season 17 will address the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re going to address this pandemic for sure,” she said. “There’s no way to be a long-running medical show and not do the medical story of our lifetimes,” Vernon explains that the writers have been in meetings with real-life doctors about their experiences battling this pandemic.

The executive producer said it has been “really painful” to hear tragic stories but believes it’s vital that their stories are heard by the masses.

Although writers and producers are still creating the season, fans will have to wait a while longer for Season 17. Production on the ABC series remains postponed due to the pandemic.