HARRY POTTER ENTERTANING QUARANTINED MUGGLES
Gulping gargoyles! J.K. Rowling is bringing Hogwarts to your home.
The author is launching a Harry Potter at Home hub, which features a number of puzzles, videos, quizzes, and articles.
And if your book collection is lagging, www.harrypotterathome.com also has an eBook of “The Philosopher’s Stone.”
Nothing like a little magic to keep quarantined muggles entertained during lockdown.
For over 20 years, Hogwarts has been an escape for readers and fans of all ages-and during these difficult times, this may be what the world needs.
Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I’m delighted to launch https://t.co/cPg0dZpexB pic.twitter.com/i0ZjTplVoU
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 1, 2020