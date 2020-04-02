HARRY POTTER ENTERTANING QUARANTINED MUGGLES

The author is launching a Harry Potter at Home hub, which features a number of puzzles, videos, quizzes, and articles.

And if your book collection is lagging, www.harrypotterathome.com also has an eBook of “The Philosopher’s Stone.”

Nothing like a little magic to keep quarantined muggles entertained during lockdown.

For over 20 years, Hogwarts has been an escape for readers and fans of all ages-and during these difficult times, this may be what the world needs.