HERE ARE SIX HOLIDAY TRADITIONS WE MAY GET RID OF FOR GOOD AFTER 2020

The holidays are going to look different in a lot of ways this year, and that means we’re all going to have to relax on some of our traditions.

And for a bunch of people, we’re pretty much fine with using this as an excuse to never bring them back.

A new survey found the top six traditions people will be dropping this year, and say they wouldn’t mind saying goodbye to forever.

Check ’em out . . .

1. Big, complicated dinners.

2. So much traveling.

3. Dressing up.

4. Waking up early.

5. Having big groups of guests come over.

6. Making different foods for different guests.