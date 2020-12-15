HERE ARE SIX HOLIDAY TRADITIONS WE MAY GET RID OF FOR GOOD AFTER 2020
Christmas dinners may be a thing of the past!
The holidays are going to look different in a lot of ways this year, and that means we’re all going to have to relax on some of our traditions.
And for a bunch of people, we’re pretty much fine with using this as an excuse to never bring them back.
A new survey found the top six traditions people will be dropping this year, and say they wouldn’t mind saying goodbye to forever.
Check ’em out . . .
1. Big, complicated dinners.
2. So much traveling.
3. Dressing up.
4. Waking up early.
5. Having big groups of guests come over.
6. Making different foods for different guests.