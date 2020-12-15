Listen Live

HERE ARE SIX HOLIDAY TRADITIONS WE MAY GET RID OF FOR GOOD AFTER 2020

Christmas dinners may be a thing of the past!

By Kool Mornings

The holidays are going to look different in a lot of ways this year, and that means we’re all going to have to relax on some of our traditions.

 

And for a bunch of people, we’re pretty much fine with using this as an excuse to never bring them back.

A new survey found the top six traditions people will be dropping this year, and say they wouldn’t mind saying goodbye to forever.

 

Check ’em out . . .

1.  Big, complicated dinners.

2.  So much traveling.

3.  Dressing up.

4.  Waking up early.

5.  Having big groups of guests come over.

6.  Making different foods for different guests.

