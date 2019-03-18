Highlights From The Juno’s!

So the Juno’s happened last night…

Corey Hart gave a pretty epic speech when he was inducted into the Canadian Hall of Fame…and looking very dreamy by the way! Cory also closed the Juno’s in London Ontario with a throwback performance of “Never Surrender.”

Put on those sunglasses 😎and rock out with #CoreyHart as he closes the 2019 #JUNOS pic.twitter.com/wh3jroINze — CBC Music (@CBCMusic) March 18, 2019

Sting made a surprise appears introducing David Foster, boosting about his humanitarian efforts and his foundation encouraging Canadian’s to become Organ donors!

The show was hosted by Sarah McLachlan with the big winner being Shawn Mendez who picked up Album of the year. There was a pre-taped performance with Mendez as he wasn’t about to attend.

Arkells won group of the year and Bulow was named breakthrough artist. Avril Lavigne picked up the fan choice award!