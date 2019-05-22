How Long Should You Wait Before Talking About The Ending Of A Show Or Movie?

A new survey looked into it and the majority of people feel that there should be a time limit! The time limit appears to be one week.

People were asked how long you have to wait before openly discussing what happened on a TV show with your friends or co-workers.

64% said a week of less is the limit. 20% said that 48 hours is enough time to catch up and there are about 14% of people who said that they’d give you a day to watch the show before they start talking about it!

Basically one in six people have no issue spoiling the ending for others…If you haven’t seen the last episode of Game Of Thrones, you best get on it!