It’s National Regifting Day!
National regifting day is held on the Thursday before Christmas.
The day is in celebration of those office holiday parties and the unique Christmas gift exchanges they do- like secret Santa.
The Thursday before Christmas appears to be the most popular day for offices to hold their annual holiday get-togethers.
According to a recent survey, as we are more environmentally sound, about 14% say regifting is becoming more popular for that reason.
There are rules when regifting and according to the national day calendar website these are them.
- Re-gift only when certain the recipient will enjoy your (unwanted) gift. If at any time you referred to it as junk, clutter or dust collector, it’s probably not re-giftable.
- The gift is brand new (aka unused!) and in its original packaging. No, hand me downs!
- Don’t hurt anyone’s feelings. If the gift had special meaning to the original giver, don’t re-gift.
- Don’t re-gift if the item is handmade or personalized. If Uncle Joe spent his spare hours whittling that panic whistle, you should keep it.
- Be careful not to re-gift something to the original giver. If you aren’t sure who gave it to you, don’t re-gift.
- On that same note, to avoid embarrassment, re-gift only when you are sure the new recipient won’t tell the original giver what they received from you. (Is it starting to feel deceitful yet?)
- Re-wrap all gifts and remove any tags that may suggest you didn’t do the shopping for the re-gifted item.
- Be prepared to answer questions about the gift. Questions such as “Where did you find this? I’ve been looking everywhere for one!” may give up the secret if you aren’t able to give a convincing answer. (It should really start feeling deceitful, now.)