The Master Of The Universe Is Returning To TV!

Toy maker Mattel and Netflix are teaming up for a reimagined He-Man animated adventure series! This is a difference series from the Kevin Smith reboot as previously announced.

The logline: “On the planet of Eternia, a young lost prince discovers the powers of Grayskull and transforms into He-Man, Master of the Universe! The classic battle between He-Man and evil Skeletor rages to new heights as both hero and villain forge new and mighty teams. A new generation of heroes fighting for the fate of us all. In the end, who will become Master of the Universe?”

Mattel’s reboot of the classic Masters of the Universe franchise also includes a comic book series by DC Comics, an upcoming feature film, and a reimagining of the 1980s toyline that hits retail shelves in Fall 2020.

Here’s a new poster released by Netflix: